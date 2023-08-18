EVs need subsidy to grow in India

The FAME-2 subsidy programme was launched on April 1, 2019, with an initial validity until March 31, 2022. However, in June 2022, the scheme was extended until March 2024. During the same period, the Ministry of Heavy Industries raised the incentives from Rs 10,000/kWh to Rs 15,000/kWh of battery capacity. This increase in incentives also led to a rise in the subsidy cap for electric two-wheelers, going from 20% to 40%, which resulted in a reduction in the upfront cost of EVs. In the last five years, the diffusion of EVs in India has seen a steady growth, with FY 2022–23 ending with 1.1 million vehicle sales at a 5.4% rate of diffusion overall and electric two-wheelers in particular at 4.6%.