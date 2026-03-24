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Exam (eu)stress in the school of life

Exam (eu)stress in the school of life

Years after leaving school, exam season returns—with roles reversed.
Asha Joseph
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:27 IST
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:27 IST
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