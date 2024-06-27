Exam reforms and SSLC results

The Class 10 board exams, recently declared by the Karnataka State Examinations Board, hold significant importance in students’ lives as they determine their future paths.

This year, the Department of Education (DoE) focused on maintaining the academic integrity of these exams and improving the overall process. As a result, the overall performance decreased compared to previous years.

There has been widespread criticism and outcry about the decline in results and the increase in grace marks. Some have questioned why strict measures were necessary when students ultimately passed with grace marks. While these views hold merit, the news of declining Class 10 results is a stark reminder of the deeper issues plaguing high-stakes exams and our public education system.