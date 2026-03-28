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Excessive screen time | Can social media design be singled out?

Excessive screen time | Can social media design be singled out?

The judgment against Meta and YouTube may be social media’s ‘tobacco moment', forcing accountability for addictive design
Roopa Kudva
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 05:31 IST
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 05:31 IST
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