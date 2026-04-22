<p>India presents a defining paradox in the global knowledge economy. It is among the fastest-growing digital markets, with projections suggesting the digital economy could contribute nearly one-fifth of national income by 2029–30, yet access to credible reading and research resources remains deeply uneven. </p>.<p>Even as India’s internet user base has crossed over 960 million, only about 32,000 of the country’s 1.5 million schools currently have digital libraries. It underscores that the divide is no longer merely about connectivity but about access to knowledge. </p>.<p>This asymmetry is also visible in India’s research ecosystem. Despite ranking third globally in scientific publications, concerns persist about quality. The urgency is structural. With over 65 per cent of India’s population under 35 and ambitions to achieve a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio in higher education by 2035, unequal access to knowledge risks entrenching unequal opportunity. </p>.<p>Digital libraries, with their power to reduce informational privilege and enable intellectual access at scale, constitute critical public knowledge infrastructure. Their significance lies in democratising and decentralising knowledge, with access no longer mediated by geography, income, or institutional affiliation. </p>.Making libraries stay relevant.<p>Through digital libraries, learning can be extended beyond classrooms, enabling asynchronous and remote education models. Initiatives such as the National Digital Library of India illustrate how integrated, networked platforms can create a single-window gateway to diverse academic resources while enabling anytime, anywhere learning. Additionally, digital libraries serve a broad spectrum of users, from students and researchers to educators. </p>.<p>With policy intent and digital infrastructure beginning to converge, India stands at an inflection point in its knowledge journey. The country’s early investments, such as the Digital Library of India (DLI), laid the groundwork for large-scale digitisation of literary, scientific, and cultural resources. </p>.<p>The launch of the Traditional Medicine Global Library is a case in point. At the state level, efforts like Uttar Pradesh’s rollout of modern digital libraries across 104 gram panchayats in Agra demonstrate how access is being embedded into local governance structures. </p>.<p>Aligned with the priorities of NEP 2020, these efforts move beyond mere access toward enabling multidisciplinary learning and strengthening knowledge parity by ensuring that students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and underserved institutions are not just connected to information but are equally empowered to participate in intellectual advancement.</p>.<p>In an era defined by information abundance, access alone can no longer equate to empowerment. Research by the Stanford History Education Group shows over 80 per cent of students struggle to distinguish credible content from misinformation. The infodemic issue is compounded by discoverability challenges, algorithm-driven platforms that prioritise engagement over accuracy and virality of information that often takes precedence over its quality.</p>.<p>Libraries intervene precisely at this intersection of overload and uncertainty. Through structured metadata systems, curated databases, indexing and peer reviews, they transform discovery from a keyword gamble into a guided pathway. Positioned as trusted intermediaries, libraries combine technological infrastructure with human expertise. Besides providing access, the librarians enable discernment, helping users navigate, evaluate and meaningfully engage with knowledge. </p>.Inside India’s ‘metric raj’: How global rankings are reshaping higher education.<p><strong>Libraries as equalisers</strong> </p>.<p>Access to knowledge in India remains structurally unequal, and the last mile is where this inequity is most visible. Even in terms of digital libraries, government schools, the primary access point for first-generation learners, lag sharply. Barely 1.2 per cent of government schools offer digital libraries compared to 5.1 per cent in private institutions. </p>.<p>For non-institutional learners and those in remote geographies, the absence of accessible, credible resources compounds disadvantage. In this context, digital libraries are critical equalisers.</p>.<p>Encouragingly, certain initiatives are beginning to signal a pathway to scale with inclusion. Kerala’s constituency-wide rollouts of e-libraries, across high schools in Vypeen, demonstrate how localised policy execution can expand access, even as gaps persist. Complementing this are Karnataka’s ‘Arivu Kendras’. Through the Kendras, the British Council extends free access to its digital library resources, enabling rural readers to connect with global knowledge platforms and curated English learning content. Such models enable continuous, grassroots engagement that bridges institutional and non-institutional learning.</p>.<p>The future of digital libraries, however, lies not in scale alone but in connected, inclusive, and co-created knowledge ecosystems. UNESCO, through its Information for All Programme, positions libraries as critical infrastructure for inclusive knowledge societies, particularly when aligned with education, culture and digital policy systems. </p>.<p>This underscores the need for collaborative models that link libraries with universities, cultural institutions and technology platforms. Public–private and international partnerships are central to this transition. Organisations such as the British Council demonstrate how impactful collaborations can expand access and facilitate cross-border learning and research exchange. </p>.<p>Access to reading and research cannot be regarded as a privilege. It is the bedrock of education, innovation, and social mobility, shaping not only individual opportunity but also collective identity and participation. Digital libraries must therefore be recognised as core nation-building infrastructure that is designed for equity. They must make access affordable, interfaces multilingual and systems inclusive<br> of persons with disabilities. The real measure of progress will be the extent to <br>which it enables informed, capable, and engaged citizens.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Director Libraries, Global, British Council)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>