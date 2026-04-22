Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Expanding access: The democratisation of reading and research

Expanding access: The democratisation of reading and research

This asymmetry is also visible in India’s research ecosystem. Despite ranking third globally in scientific publications, concerns persist about quality.
Viji Thiyagarajan
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:54 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaLibraries

Follow us on :

Follow Us