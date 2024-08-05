F&O: Time to curb retail frenzy

Retail frenzy in options trading has taken off after the NSE introduced the weekly options contracts on indices. Last year, Indian investors traded 85 billion options ­contracts, more than anywhere else in the world. A frenzied growth in India’s equity options market is unnerving policymakers and regulators. The NSE launched the weekly options on the Nifty 50 Index in Feb 2019, following the success of Bank Nifty weekly options, which were launched in 2016. Weekly option contracts are often referred to as ‘Hero or Zero’’ options because the premium paid can either become worthless (zero) or multiply significantly.