Facing the future with faith 

Recently, I had a problem with my knee, and convinced myself that surgery was inevitable. I braced myself for the procedure, and the ensuing weeks of immobility. I almost wept with relief when the orthopaedic said smilingly that I did not even require an x-ray, much less any form of invasive treatment. He was confident that oral medication and simple exercises would set me right. I could have saved myself several hours of anxiety if I had only been ‘positive’, as texts on WhatsApp repeatedly urge us to be.