A few years later when he met the Sadhu again, he thanked him for the amulet saying it brought miracles to him. The Sadhu smiled and took the amulet, broke it open to show him that it was empty. He said to him, “It was not the amulet which brought you success but the power of your faith. You were not successful in your ventures earlier because you didn’t believe in yourself. The amulet gave you confidence and success followed.”