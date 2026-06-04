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Faith is fundamental to inner strength

Faith is fundamental to inner strength

We cannot help but doubt whether anyone could be blessed with complete peace and joy – no regrets and no fears. So often are we wrapped in misery with no joy in sight!
Leela Ramaswamy
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 22:33 IST
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