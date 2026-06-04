Faith is fundamental to inner strength

<p>It is a scene that few can ever overlook or dismiss easily. It occurs in the epic Mahabharata, where Dushasana, the brother of Duryodhana, drags Draupadi by her hair to the royal court and attempts to disrobe her. A distraught Draupadi prays fervently to Lord Krishna, who, using his divine powers, turns the sari endless, making Dushasana tired and spent. It leaves one wonderstruck at the great faith that Draupadi placed in Krishna.</p>.<p>However, few of us possess this kind of faith and trust in a Supreme Being. It is all very well when life is moving smoothly, with no worries. But when the going becomes difficult, sad and worrisome, not many of us possess this kind of trust and faith. </p>.Success is more than a matter of inheritance.<p>We cannot help but doubt whether anyone could be blessed with complete peace and joy – no regrets and no fears. So often are we wrapped in misery with no joy in sight! We indulge in rituals that seem to have no meaning. We go to places of worship and plead with the gods to have mercy. We believe that only the pure of heart deserve happiness, but we see, at the same time, the unjust and the cruel enjoying themselves. There is so much betrayal, cheating and corruption in the world that we wonder how an all-knowing God of Love can tolerate this. But we cannot doubt everything.</p>.<p>As human beings, we need to believe in something, even though on the face of it, it is wildly implausible. It is a crutch we need when in doubt or suffering. Besides, faith is healthy. It is an affirmation of human worth and goodness. How happy we are when somebody does a good turn or speaks kindly to us! Belief, we now see, is born of and made up of the basic goodness of our fellow beings. This basic rightness in the world can renew us and remind us to treat others with compassion and respect. In turn, others will respect our belief in them. Sometimes, we stumble. But that need not depress us. It is people with strong faith that are best able to live life well. To have faith in goodness and in a Supreme Being is fundamental.</p>.<p>To nurture such faith is to discover an inner resilience that sustains us through adversity and illuminates our path.</p>