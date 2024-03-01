Fali, Karnataka’s great friend

My son Dhanush emailed Fali Nariman on February 16, asking if we could meet him in New Delhi. His response came just a few hours later, saying that we could meet him the following day at 11 am. Accordingly, we set out and were met by Mr Nariman sitting outside near the gate of his South Delhi bungalow. His eyes were moist, his voice heavy, and his steps were unsteady, but his mind was razor-sharp. Sometime later, Fali Nariman said that he was tired and went inside, while we shook his hand and bade him farewell. This was the last time we would ever see this wonderful, cerebral, altruistic giant.