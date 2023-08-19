Farewell green warrior

The Scottish-American naturalist John Muir, who was also known as the ‘Father of National Parks’, once said, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”
Vijay Thiruvady, who conducted heritage walks at Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park for nearly two decades, certainly received much more than he sought, even as he gave generously.
Indeed, it was also a richly rewarding experience for those who participated in the walks. The octogenarian botanist and historian who passed away on August 1 can well be called Bangalore’s ‘Father of Parks’.
In the last decade or so, I had heard of Thiruvady’s famous heritage walks, and some friends raved about their experiences and urged me to go on one of those walks. As someone who was born and raised in Bengaluru and has visited Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park several times, I wondered if it would be worthwhile.
How wrong I was. Experience, they say, is the best teacher, and one Sunday morning in 2016, I rose early to join a motley group in Cubbon Park led by Thiruvady, clad in jeans, sneakers, his trademark hat, and a bag slung across his shoulders.
Barely thirty minutes into our walk, I realised this was no ordinary walk in the park. He captivated us instantly with his knowledge and fascinating insights about the trees, plants, and birds, sprinkled with interesting anecdotes and delivered with great aplomb.
Did I know there were some 6,000 trees within Cubbon Park? That Bengaluru’s first silver oak tree in this park was imported from Australia? The botanical name of the copper pod tree is Peltophorum pterocarpum. That a new species of ant was discovered within this green sanctuary? The huge rain tree in the park was brought from the Caribbean.
He regaled us about the many flowers, the fruit trees, the bamboos, the birds, nature lovers, joggers, walkers, and idlers.
There were history lessons to listen to: about the British in Bangalore and the origins of Cubbon Park; about Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, Mark Cubbon, and Sir K Sheshadri Iyer, whose statues grace the park and the iconic City Central Library.
I am not sure if I remembered everything that Thiruvady showed and told us, but what I remember is that the man was a treasure trove of information. He was a walking encyclopaedia on trees and plants, history, and geography; he was also a raconteur par excellence, and it was his charming story-telling that made his walking tours enjoyable, inspiring, and so popular.
Personally, for me, Thiruvady’s walk was an edifying experience where I truly discovered Cubbon Park despite so many earlier visits. What’s more, this passionate dendrophile, by his example, taught me to love and appreciate trees and plants.
Thiruvady may have breathed his last, but for many, he will continue to live among the trees and the birds of Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh.