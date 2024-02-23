Farmer protests could upset BJP’s political calculations in North India

The nervousness of the Union government over the farmers’ agitation from Punjab is palpable, as it exerts pressure on X (formerly, Twitter) to take down accounts and posts related to the farmers’ protest. These accounts belong to farmers’ unions, activists, reporters, and even the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

The Elon Musk-owned site has claimed that although it ‘disagreed with these actions’, it had to comply after receiving ‘executive orders’ from the Narendra Modi government. Failure to do so would have made the company ‘subject to penalties, including imprisonment’.

Earlier on February 22 morning, government agencies also raided the premises homes of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, who has been an outspoken advocate for the agitating farmers. He has described himself as a “farmer’s son”. It is uncertain whether the sudden raids on Malik have something to do with the on-going farmers’ agitation, but the timing suggests it is.