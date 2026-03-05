<p class="bodytext">I have travelled countless times by train to my village, but this journey felt slightly different. With the confidence of a seasoned traveller, I boarded a general coach—lacking cushy seats and decorative drapery yet carrying its own pride in simplicity. It was early morning; the atmosphere held a gentle calm. I settled into a window seat and withdrew into the privacy of my thoughts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the train moved from the suburbs into the countryside, the air through the open window felt perfectly balanced — soft enough to soothe, steady enough to be felt. Morning dew settled over green fields that stretched like a washed postcard in muted grey. The cold air nipped lightly at my face.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even in modest public transport, without much luxury, I felt a strange detachment from the surroundings. A marble-like stillness formed in my eyes, the familiar signal that my mind had begun to drift. Images flashed through my imagination, each triggering a memory, and each memory branching into a dozen more. My thoughts travelled faster than the train, tumbling through memories, forming stories, collapsing into newer memories, and expanding into wild imaginings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What might have been a dull, monotonous journey became strangely vivid — and soothing. When I tired of wandering thoughts, I turned to music within. I imagined my favourite songs playing exactly as I wanted them to sound, with the perfect equaliser settings that even premium ear buds fail to deliver.</p>.Tracks of time, trails of memory.<p class="bodytext">Similarly, during my college days, long and tedious lectures often left the classroom dull and stifling. As my hand took notes, my ears pretended to listen, but my mind roamed free. It was a state of nimble wandering—untamed and alive. In the most boring lectures, poetry seemed to gush from all angles of my imagination. As time slipped away, ideas, memories, stories and imagined scenes flowed effortlessly. Lectures that seemed monotonous to the other students became a playground for my thoughts. I rarely glanced at my watch, even during the most obscure lectures.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In Mahabharata’s Yakshaprashna episode, during the Pandavas’ exile, four brothers fall after drinking water from a forbidden pond. When Yudhishtira confronts the Yaksha, he is tested through a series of questions on life, duty, and wisdom. Among these, one stands out. The Yaksha asks, “What is the fastest thing in the world?” Yudhishtira replies, “The human mind.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nothing surpasses the speed of thought—swift, boundless and immeasurable. The mind can transform the dullest journey or the most tedious lecture into a world of colour, music, and reflection. It explores, imagines, and creates boundless trails of untamed thought.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A sudden beam of morning sun struck my face as the train took a sharp turn, and my thoughts shifted once again. In that moment, I felt it clearly; a free mind alone can make even the most ordinary journey extraordinary.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Whether on a slow train or in a boring lecture, the mind races without boundaries—imagining, exploring and creating another world. </p>