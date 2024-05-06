Faux ‘muscularity’ disallows inclusivity

The case of the sitting Member of Parliament from Sangrur in Punjab, Simranjit Singh Mann, exemplifies the challenges of accommodating divergent viewpoints within the national mainstream. The man who started his adult life by proudly wearing the ‘Uniform’ of the Indian Police Service later became disaffected with the sovereign and was jailed. He then championed the secessionist cause, though he intermittently chose the democratic way of expressing his viewpoint by becoming a Member of Parliament. He held certain positions that were clearly disagreeable and even inimical to the interests of the nation, but the inclusive constitutional spirit still demanded that the sovereign try and afford him the opportunity to seek redress within the generous contours of its Constitution. He won again in the bye-election of 2022 and continued putting forth a point of view that was often unacceptable, but it is still important to listen to the same, as it bears societal concerns and wounds that must be addressed.