Assistive aids can range from external to even internal. In these times of innovation, robotics and artificial intelligence, they have become par for the course. Yet many a time, the use of these is regarded as a stigma, an unnecessary appendage. This attitude needs to be replaced with a more positive one. Just to touch on the basics which have long been in existence, such as walking canes, walkers and wheelchairs, how many resist the use of these enablers, fearing dependence on them? They provide such a support system in helping us get other jobs completed. They empower us to balance our bodies better; wheelchairs take us places. It was indeed a joy for me, when a few days ago, I spotted a person on a powered wheelchair, sporting the uniform of a gig worker, obviously on his delivery errands, move at a good enough pace to match the tight traffic congestion. Fear doesn’t get us functioning, nor bravado, but a weighed decision as to whether the assistive aid will enhance our daily functioning.
I myself have four total replaced lower limb joints, both hips and both knees, implanted between 1991 and 2008, which have not only served me well in removing severe arthritic pain, but in keeping me able to walk and moderately exercise. Recently I have acquired hearing aids too. Adjusting was tough but perseverance has paid off for the batter. Similarly, we take for granted wearing spectacles, or implanted lenses when cataract surgeries are recommended, so why not implants that similarly enhance brain function, heart performance and much else. Artificial limbs post amputation have restored mobility.
Voice enabling software, Braille computers for the visually challenged, have allowed enabled people to have a new look into life. Stephen Hawking, the renowned astrophysicist, was an exceptional example of how any kind of disability can be dealt with.
Go for assistive aids if possible, to experience a greater degree of normalcy in life, especially in old age. Osteo arthritis is so common. Alleviate with the use of assisitive aids, such as high chairs and beds, height adjustable commode chairs, railings especially in the toilet. As a last resort, when pain is unbearable, seek a joint replacement surgery on consultation with a specialist. Keep on the go with assistive aids, even though slow is a mantra to consider seriously.