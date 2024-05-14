Assistive aids can range from external to even internal. In these times of innovation, robotics and artificial intelligence, they have become par for the course. Yet many a time, the use of these is regarded as a stigma, an unnecessary appendage. This attitude needs to be replaced with a more positive one. Just to touch on the basics which have long been in existence, such as walking canes, walkers and wheelchairs, how many resist the use of these enablers, fearing dependence on them? They provide such a support system in helping us get other jobs completed. They empower us to balance our bodies better; wheelchairs take us places. It was indeed a joy for me, when a few days ago, I spotted a person on a powered wheelchair, sporting the uniform of a gig worker, obviously on his delivery errands, move at a good enough pace to match the tight traffic congestion. Fear doesn’t get us functioning, nor bravado, but a weighed decision as to whether the assistive aid will enhance our daily functioning.