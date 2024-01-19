Fear or hubris? Modi and other 'chosen’ leaders

Grateful at not being left out of the grand consummation of an idea that had been propagated by him, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president L K Advani echoed Modi's claim. He was just the charioteer of the rath that took the idea of the Ram temple across India, he said; but it was Modi, then a little-known party worker, who was chosen by Lord Ram to inaugurate the temple.

(Was Advani, who hoped to be Prime Minister till Modi upstaged him in 2013, really being self-effacing? It is Lord Krishna, who as charioteer, guides a troubled and confused warrior prince Arjuna through the Mahabharat war.)