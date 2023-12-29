Feeling truly blessed

The belief that God had heard us, kept all worries at bay. On a recent trip, while standing in queue and watching the divine Aarthi, we happened to just catch a glimpse of the deity between several heads that crisscrossed. We were asked to keep moving ahead and make way for others. This temple, a tourist destination attracting many, is famous for its architecture and historical importance. The stories depicted on the walls speak high of the craftsmanship and rich heritage during that era. Temple’s rituals are still being followed the same way with priest conducting the prayers religiously every day. At every ten-minute interval, the priest can be seen walking out holding a tray full of big notes, some flowers and the tiny aarti lamp to bless the devotees while the rusted hundi stares bare.