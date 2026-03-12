Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Fertiliser stocks cushion India, but price pressures loom

Fertiliser stocks cushion India, but price pressures loom

India’s exposure is greatest in urea, with Gulf imports and gas dependence making nitrogen fertilisers most vulnerable.
G K Sood
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 04:43 IST
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 04:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionfertilisersWest AsiawarKharif

Follow us on :

Follow Us