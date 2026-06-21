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Fewer people won’t necessarily save the planet

Fewer people won’t necessarily save the planet

The relationship between population and environmental impact is more complex than it appears.
Neeraj Kumar
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 19:39 IST
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