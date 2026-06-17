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FIFA World Cup tells yet another ‘Kerala story,’ this one of harmony

FIFA World Cup tells yet another ‘Kerala story,’ this one of harmony

Even though India has yet to play in the FIFA World Cup, the fanfare in Kerala could make one feel that Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are locals.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:19 IST
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