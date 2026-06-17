FIFA World Cup tells yet another ‘Kerala story,’ this one of harmony

<p>Much ahead of the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup in North America, a small region in South Asia was gearing up to welcome the event, with many streets decked up with huge cutouts and banners of popular players — Lionel Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar — and teams such as Argentina, Portugal and Brazil.</p>.<p>What Kerala has been witnessing is not just fanfare but a festival of harmony that tells yet another ‘Kerala story’ to the world.</p>.<p>Even though India has yet to play in the FIFA World Cup, the fanfare in Kerala could make one feel that Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are locals. The fans do not know which language they speak, where exactly their countries are located, or what their politics or religion might be. The only thing they know is that they all belong to the same religion and world called football.</p>.<p>Football fanfare in Kerala, which is at its height in north Kerala districts such as Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur, also plays a key role in the state’s communal harmony, keeping people bonded irrespective of caste or creed.</p>.<p>“We have read about Mahatma Gandhi effectively using football as a strategy to promote social unity and non-violence. Hence, there is no doubt that the game plays a key role as a unifier in Kerala too,” points out veteran writer M N Karassery.</p>.<p>After facing discrimination in South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi formed football clubs as he found the game an effective method to promote his philosophies. He formed the Passive Resisters football clubs in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. He was also one of the founding members of the Transvaal Indian Football Association in 1896. </p>.<p>“It is often youngsters who are misled by vested-interest groups into getting involved in communal or other unlawful acts. But the youngsters of the Malabar region are fully engaged in football, cutting across caste or creed. They have no free time to spare, as they play football whenever they can. Football has no religious discriminations because football itself is a religion,” says Ashraf Bhava, a former footballer and secretary of the Seven’s Football Association in Kerala.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026: Compulsory ‘hydration breaks’ trigger debate on need and fairness.<p>There are many assumptions about how the game was introduced to Kerala. It was indeed the British who brought football to the state. Being a low-cost game, having no religious taboos attached to it, and offering opportunities for many players to participate at a time are among the reasons veteran footballers cite for its popularity in Kerala.</p>.<p>The British officers of the Malabar Special Police (MSP), based in Malappuram, are believed to have played a key role in promoting football, as their enthusiasm for the game influenced the local people to take it up. The MSP now runs a football academy.</p>.<p>“During our childhood, we used to make footballs using dried plantain leaves and waste cloth from tailoring shops. Playing football with a real ball and wearing boots were just dreams for children during those days,” recollects 70-year-old Bhava.</p>.<p>“As the craze for the game grew, we started reading football reports in newspapers and listening to radio commentaries. Television was a rare gadget in those days. We used to walk long distances, even at odd hours, to watch matches on televisions wherever they were available. Gradually, the fanfare became colourful with posters and cutouts of popular players, especially after people were inspired by players like Pele and Maradona,” says Bhava.</p>.<p>Kerala’s football fanfare received international attention during the 2022 World Cup after FIFA shared on social media photographs of huge cutouts of iconic players in north Kerala districts. </p>.<p>Bhava believes that the lack of large grounds may have contributed to Seven’s football becoming more popular among the locals than the eleven-a-side format. Seven’s tournaments are a routine affair in Malappuram, and even foreign players, mostly from African countries, are hired by local football clubs. As many as 24 teams are registered with the Seven’s Football Association.</p>.<p>Karasserry, who hails from Kozhikode, also recollects how he became fascinated by newspaper reports on football. “I knew newspaper reports of Pele’s retirement by heart,” he says.</p>.<p>While FIFA World Cups often become platforms for political protests and messages, Kerala’s hardcore football fans are not particularly receptive to such trends. Though Iran’s football team did not have much fan following in Kerala, flex boards backing the team and carrying photographs of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with ‘Free Palestine’ messages, appeared in some parts of the state during the World Cup.</p>.<p>“Despite global tensions, the FIFA World Cup is progressing without any hiccups in the US. That reflects the spirit of the game, which has no politics,” says Bhava. </p>.<p>Kerala also witnessed former Indian footballer U Sharaf Ali contesting as a Left Front candidate in the recent Assembly polls from Nilambur in Malappuram. However, he failed to make much impact in the football-crazy region. </p>.<p>“It is always good that famed footballers remain acceptable to all rather than become identified with any particular section,” commented a hardcore fan from Nilamabur.</p>.<p>Attempts by the previous government led by Pinarayi Vijayan to bring the Argentinian football team, and even Messi, to Kerala for a friendly match were also viewed by some as a votebank strategy aimed at wooing football fans.</p>.<p>With women joining the FIFA fanfare across the state and increasingly turning up at makeshift public screening venues as well as local tournaments, football-crazy Kerala may soon witness more women lacing up their boots for local tournaments too.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>