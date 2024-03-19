Find a formula for political funding, do away with donations

“Quid pro quo arrangements could be in the form of introducing a policy change or granting a licence to the contributor. The money that is contributed could not only influence electoral outcomes but also policies, particularly because contributions are not merely limited to the campaign or pre-campaign period. Financial contributions could be made even after a political party or coalition of parties forms government. The possibility of a quid pro quo arrangement in such situations is even higher. Information about political funding would enable a voter to assess if there is a correlation between policy-making and financial contributions,” the top court has observed.