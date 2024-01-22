Finding a way to help

Within a day, it’s the industrious and meticulous mind and hard work of our generous friend which next works tirelessly to sort the purchases person wise, recording details and costs, adding a final total. She writes these out with her spidery yet clear hand, using the blank side of a recycled paper, so typical of our generation! Next, it’s a call to each one to come collect the stuff. What a perfect foil for loneliness for giver and receiver, this quid pro quo which necessitates a visit and entails a catch up on news and views. Additionally serves her purpose of service despite her inability to move away from home. The entire exercise also challenges her mind to keep it alert and organise her skills to accurately order, track purchases and maintain multifarious accounts. The multi-tasking surely engulfs her in a feeling of satisfaction that replaces the ‘I can’t do’ what I did in earlier years, with an ‘I can still do’ in the present, even if it’s something different as it is similarly self-giving…