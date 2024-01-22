Finding a way to help

My neighbour could remain cosily cocooned and self immersed in her cottage at a senior citizen community where we live. Not her choice though, as with her, habits die hard is obvious. Despite nearing eighty, and somewhat incapacitated in lower limb mobility by a nagging neuro problem, she tells me regrettably she has had to abandon her former assistance to ‘friends in need’ here, such as hospital bedside sitting, or sending across a dish of food when they were laid up with a fever, perhaps rendering similar succour whenever an occasion demanded.
A boon for many of us around her presently, she has conjured up a substitute way to play the role of a good samaritan. I term it ‘Online Outreach’! Having honed her skills in operating a smartphone, she went on to explore the internet, targeting shopping sites especially those offering home delivery. In due course she sourced those offering quality at best bargains. Excitedly, she informed a few of us similarly unable to reach a store, about these wonders available straight off the net, a mere phone call or app away, so kindly offering to shop for us too, if we listed our requirements each week.
Voila, the lazy streak in me responded, as it did in about half a dozen others and it’s working so well. Groceries and toiletries, veggies and fruit are our most common needs while specials are added as and when wanted. All wait in eager anticipation for the day when the large van rolls into our compound bearing cartons carrying our orders which are unloaded at her cottage.
Within a day, it’s the industrious and meticulous mind and hard work of our generous friend which next works tirelessly to sort the purchases person wise, recording details and costs, adding a final total. She writes these out with her spidery yet clear hand, using the blank side of a recycled paper, so typical of our generation! Next, it’s a call to each one to come collect the stuff. What a perfect foil for loneliness for giver and receiver, this quid pro quo which necessitates a visit and entails a catch up on news and views. Additionally serves her purpose of service despite her inability to move away from home. The entire exercise also challenges her mind to keep it alert and organise her skills to accurately order, track purchases and maintain multifarious accounts. The multi-tasking surely engulfs her in a feeling of satisfaction that replaces the ‘I can’t do’ what I did in earlier years, with an ‘I can still do’ in the present, even if it’s something different as it is similarly self-giving…