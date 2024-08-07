Meeting an unsung hero

He continued, “Madam, I am blessed. I have a car that protects me from rain and bad weather. I can lock it and feel safe inside. I have the strength and means to earn and feed myself and my family. But think about those homeless people and the street hawkers. They have to brave the unpredictable Bengaluru weather. They sleep in the open, exposing themselves to dangers. Sometimes, they sleep hungry. Considering all that, I consider myself lucky.”