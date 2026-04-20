<p>All pleasures do not translate into happiness. Consuming alcohol may give us transient pleasure, but it cannot be banked upon for enduring happiness. We may indulge our taste buds, but at the cost of our health. Being the source of ephemeral pleasure, addictions do not sustain happiness. The inappropriate ways of getting stimulation and titillation may ultimately result in agony.</p>.<p>The primary ingredients of happiness are peace and contentment, empathy and compassion, good health, and healthy relationships. A person who loves and begets love radiates happiness. Happiness exudes from not feeling inferior or superior to anyone, as everyone is unique. It emanates from contributing, from service to others. It is derived from living in harmony with nature. The sunshine, the moon, the breeze, the rainfall, and the snowfall give us unadulterated happiness.</p>.The fragile promise of happiness.<p>Anger, anxiety, stress, fear – all these negative feelings diminish our happiness. Emancipation from despondency and cynicism innately carries us to the realm of happiness.</p>.<p>By default, the state of our existence is imbued with happiness. But along the journey of life, our happiness gets corroded by discord, prejudice, fear, competition, and worries. Reverse transition from negativity to positivity leads to a path of happiness.</p>.<p>Toxicity might give transient pleasures. The more toxicity in life, the less will be the happiness. Toxicity affects us on two levels – physical and emotional. For tackling toxicity, we must not only eschew toxic foods and noxious content but also detox ourselves on a regular basis.</p>.<p>We can reduce intake of toxicity if we shun consumption of sugar and alcoholic and caffeinated beverages and regulate exposure to social media. On the other hand, consumption of plenty of water, physical exercises, and meditative practices are recommended for detoxification.</p>.<p>Maintaining balance in everything we do also leads to happiness. The analogy of a single tap having two knobs – one for hot water and another for cold water – will appropriately exemplify balance. It requires a balancing act to open both the knobs to such levels which let the desired level of heated water flow from the tap. </p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>