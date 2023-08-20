First amendment: The truth is complicated

The SC judgements in these cases followed a very pedantic reading of the old Article 19(2). The majority judgements held that “public order” or “public safety” is not the same as “national security” and since neither Cross Roads nor Organiser actually called for the overthrow of the Union government, it was held that they could not have been censored on grounds of “public order”. This was a somewhat absurd reading of the Constitution -- the implication being that the State could do nothing to stop someone from inciting a communal riot unless the riot was intended to overthrow the State itself! This absurd logic was followed by the Patna High Court in Bharati Press case, where even an incitement to commit an offence was protected as free speech!