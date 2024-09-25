First, choose truth

‘A timeless truth: Facts are complex, and truth is not always self-evident. Journalism is not infallible.’ In a polarised world, too many can’t agree even on what is a fact and argue that truth is dead. That makes it all the more critical for both responsible journalists and the public to understand what constitutes trustworthy, evidence-based information. It is not simply a matter of delivering and consuming the news; it is about empowering people with the facts they need to navigate their world.