A faraway war is damaging India

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has hurt India badly and exposed its economic vulnerabilities like few other recent domestic or international events have. The rupee has plunged to a record low of 77 to a dollar and is hovering about that level, with the possibility of falling further. The stock markets crashed again on Monday, with the Sensex falling 1,491 points, ending the day down 2.74%. The markets continue to have a downward momentum. In the past 10 days, the Sensex has fallen by about 7.7%. There has been an across-the-board decline and very few sectors have remained unaffected. The markets had started declining even before the war, with foreign investors selling and exiting for many reasons, including the US Federal Reserve’s interest policy. Markets all over the world have fallen recently and the weakness has been exacerbated by the war.

The conflict has led to a sharp spurt in oil prices. Brent crude price shot up by about 10% on Monday to touch a 14-year high of $139 per barrel, though it eased slightly later. But it is still around $120 per barrel. The spurt was caused by expectation that the US and European countries would impose a ban on imports of oil from Russia. There is speculation that the price might rise further and touch even $150 per barrel or more. That will have disastrous consequences for the Indian economy as the country is heavily import-dependent. The impact of such high crude prices is unimaginable. Such a shock was experienced only once, in 1973, but India’s situation was very different then. The economic and financial planning for the coming year has been made on the assumption that the crude price would remain around $75-80. The high crude prices will impact growth and make big dents in the current account and fiscal deficits.

With voting in state elections over, the prices of petrol, diesel and other products will soon be raised substantially, and it will lead to a rise in prices of all commodities and services. Supply problems relating to commodities have also caused a rise in prices. Inflation has even otherwise exceeded the RBI’s tolerance limit, and any further rise would necessitate corrective action. The RBI has not used its monetary policy in the past two years to address the threat of inflation as it has given priority to economic growth. But the situation has changed dramatically now. There will be difficult choices for the RBI, relating to interest rate and exchange rates, and for governments about incomes and expenditure. The central government’s disinvestment plans, like that for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), are already in doldrums. There are challenges on many fronts which will test all authorities.

