A welcome step on Jammu and Kashmir political process

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to 14 political parties for talks in New Delhi on June 24 is a welcome step towards breaking the political impasse in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Since August 5, 2019, when Parliament abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union territories, J&K and Ladakh, the political process in J&K has been on ice. The New Delhi meeting may well be the Modi government’s first genuine step to revive this process. The initial response of the invitees seems positive. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which emerged to oppose New Delhi’s abrogation of J&K’s autonomy, is to meet on Tuesday to decide its position. Given the deep alienation of Kashmiri politicians and people from the Indian State, the parties could have rejected New Delhi’s offer outright. That they have not bodes well for Delhi’s initiative.

Both sides have much to gain with this meeting. For J&K parties, the talks provide an opportunity for face-to-face engagement with the government to air their grievances and revive the political process. As for the Modi government, it has been under intense international pressure, especially from the United States, to restore democratic processes and rights in the Kashmir Valley. It has become evident that relations with the Joe Biden administration can improve only if New Delhi takes steps to restore democracy in the Valley. The possibility of a White House summit, perhaps as soon as September, may have weighed on Modi’s mind, as also the evolving situation in Afghanistan and its implications for India.

Although government sources have sought to tamp down expectations of a breakthrough, the holding of assembly elections in J&K is expected to be discussed at the meeting and the government can be expected to try to get as many parties as possible to contest the election to give it broad-based legitimacy. To get them on board, Modi must show flexibility in approach. Kashmiri parties will need to show some gains from dealing with Delhi. The Centre should be ready to extend concessions. Kashmiri parties are likely to press for restoration of Article 370 and statehood for J&K. While Delhi will be unwilling to restore Article 370, it could well show them a roadmap, perhaps even take steps, towards restoration of J&K’s statehood. Modi has in the past promised to restore statehood. Restoring J&K’s statehood is a compromise that should be acceptable to both sides. The meeting is an opportunity for New Delhi and the Kashmiri parties to repair their ruptured relationship and revive the political process. Both sides must approach it sincerely, mindful of the many failures in resolving the Kashmir problem in the past due to insincerity and attempts at political manipulation.