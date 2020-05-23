Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

The government’s decision to allow limited resumption of domestic air travel from May 25 is another sign of a recognition of the need to gradually reopen the closed sections of the economy. Air travel has been completely suspended for two months due to the lockdown. But with the operation of train services and public transport facilities in some form in parts of the country, there was a case for the air services also to resume. Only last week, the government had extended the prohibition on air travel till May 31, but it has now lifted the prohibition. It is probably because all airlines are under severe stress and even a few days might make a difference in the fight for survival. Aviation was the country's fastest growing industry but has been in dire straits in recent times, weighed down by high debt and other problems. The lack of operations and loss of nearly all revenue for two months has probably pushed airlines to the brink.

Only a few services will start now, and the airlines will have to gradually increase the number of flights depending on the response and the circumstances. Though there may be some demand for quick travel over long distances, it is doubtful whether there will be any sizeable traffic because all sectors that aviation caters to are badly hit. Metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, which account for the highest share of air traffic, are the most affected by the virus and will take time to recover. So, the services which start now may not contribute much revenue to the airlines, especially because the government has regulated the air fare, prescribing a minimum and maximum fare for every route. This is intended to prevent profiteering and to ensure that there is no unfair competition. It amounts to an intervention in the market, but the government has said that the regulation is only for three months.

The most important responsibility of the airlines and the airports is to ensure the safety and protection of passengers. The civil aviation ministry has issued detailed guidelines in this regard and they will have to be strictly followed. Air travel has challenges like air conditioning and seating arrangements but also advantages, like fewer passengers to deal with while implementing the standard anti-virus operating procedures. If there are differences in the protocols existing in various states, they will also have to be taken into consideration. There is a premium on safety in air travel, and it is more important now.