All politics, no science reason for failure

The resignation of senior virologist Dr Shahid Jameel as the head of the scientific advisory body set up by the government for study and surveillance of the Coronavirus in the country is not only a setback but also a pointer to the poor management of the pandemic situation. Dr Jameel resigned last week from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG), which works to detect genomic variants of the Coronavirus and reports to the government on its findings. It links many laboratories which are tracking the virus and its variants. Dr Jameel has not clearly spelt out the reason for his resignation but has given indications of it in some interviews and an article he wrote for The New York Times. In these, he has expressed his disappointment and frustration over the government’s refusal to act on the basis of scientific inputs provided by experts in the field.

Dr Jameel has put it on record that the scientists who advise the government are “finding stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking.” He was worried that the government’s policy was not driven by science. He also mentioned a letter written by over 800 Indian scientists on April 30, which appealed to the Prime Minister for access to the data that could help them further study, predict and help curb the virus. INSACOG had warned the government in March about the new variant of the virus which is thought to be active now and advised it that major restrictions would have to be imposed to contain its spread. Dr Jameel had also suggested increased testing and isolation of infected people before the second wave started. But the government did not pay heed to it and even claimed that the pandemic had been brought under control.

Even without Dr Jameel’s observations, it has been widely noted that the government’s response to the pandemic and its management has not been scientific and was not based on facts and data. In fact, correct and comprehensive data about different aspects of the pandemic, like caseloads, mortality rates, etc., are not available. The government has not been transparent and some of its policies and decisions have been considered as arbitrary and whimsical. It also did not curb political rallies and religious gatherings which spread the virus. The government should have been ready to accept inputs and suggestions from all quarters, especially doctors and scientists. It now turns out that it did not accept the views of its own bodies which were created to guide it. Some members of the government even promoted unscientific ideas and remedies. Dr Jameel’s resignation has helped to shed light on the government’s failings in important areas of Covid management.