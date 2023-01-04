An idea that raises questions and doubts

The latest idea of electoral reform is distant voting, put forward by the Election Commission of India. But there are many hurdles and imponderables to be overcome before it is implemented. It is necessary to create conditions for the use of voting rights for as many people as possible in a democracy. Voting percentages have generally hovered around 65% in the country, with variations across states and regions, and that means that a large number of people are not participants in the democratic process. One reason is the exclusion of the migrant population, which has been increasing in numbers in the past two decades. The 2017 Economic Survey put the number of internal migrants at about 140 million. But the statistics have varied, and the number has been put as high as 400 million, including inter-state and intra-state migrants. This is over a third of the country’s population, and they should not be excluded from the electoral process.

The Election Commission’s proposal consists of a mechanism to facilitate distant voting in the form of a remote electronic voting machine (REVM) which can be used for up to 72 constituencies simultaneously from a single, remote polling booth. The EC’s concept note on the proposal has elaborated the various challenges involved in it. It has invited all political parties for a meeting on January 16 where it is likely to demonstrate the working of an REVM prototype. All parties have not yet come out with their views on the matter. But there is clearly a division of opinion among them. Parties like the Congress, the DMK and the Trinamool Congress have opposed the move but the JD(U) and the TDP have supported it. Some parties like the Left parties and the RJD have said they would take a stand after examining the matter in detail.

There will be issues such as how to define the migrant voter and whether it would serve democracy better to let her vote in the election in the state where she lives and works rather than in the election in her distant home state. There will also be legal, administrative and technological issues. The main problem is the political parties’ lack of trust in the EC. The trust deficit has increased over the years and there are valid grounds for that. The EC’s impartiality has been questioned many times and it is considered to have favoured the ruling BJP on many occasions. There is scepticism about the working of the EVMs. When such doubts are there about the existing EVMs, there will be many more doubts in the case of the proposed machines and their use. The proposal calls for a detailed study of all its aspects and their implications.