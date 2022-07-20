An indictment of Chhattisgarh police, probe

The acquittal by a special NIA court in Chhattisgarh of all 121 Adivasi men who were the accused in a 2017 case of Maoist ambush in the state has undone an act of gross injustice and again raised disturbing questions about the conduct of the police. The police had charged the men with planning and executing an ambush on a CRPF contingent in which 25 personnel had lost their lives. The CRPF men had gone to a village in Sukma district to provide security cover for road-building. It was the biggest ambush by Maoists in many years and the police arrested 121 tribals from villages in the region and charged them under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). One accused was a minor, another died in detention, but all the others have been in jail for five years.

The case has turned out to be a frame-up in which the poor tribals were rounded up and presented before the law as perpetrators of a major militant action which needed a high level of planning and powers of execution. The police could not prove that they were present at the scene of the crime or were in possession of any arms or explosives or were members of the CPI (Maoist) group. None of the prosecution witnesses could identify the accused and many of them denied they had made any statements to the police. The witnesses also did not support the police claim of recovery of arms and explosives from the accused. The court said it was “clear that the prosecution had failed to prove its case against the accused”. What is also clear is that instead of catching the culprits who may have got away, the police caught vulnerable people, arrested them, and sent them to jail, and then tried to cook up evidence and witnesses.

There are many such cases in which the police have cooked up evidence and implicated innocent people. In most such cases, the victims are poor people who do not have the means to defend themselves, as in this case. Who will compensate the people who have lost five years of their lives? The State is obliged to pay them monetary compensation, though the full extent of their loss is difficult to quantify. Though there is much discussion about the right to bail, it was not real for these tribals and many others like them. Such treatment by the police forces the victims to lose faith in the system and to join the Maoists. Those responsible for the wrongful arrest and investigation in this case, the senior officers who supervised it, and the prosecution that pushed the case should all be held accountable for what they did.