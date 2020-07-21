A fact-finding commission appointed by the Delhi Minority Commission to probe the communal riots in Delhi in February has confirmed the charges made then and later that the riots were pre-planned and violence was deliberately unleashed on Muslims, with help from the establishment. The report is the first from a credible agency on the riots that rocked parts of Delhi for five days, caused at least 53 deaths and much damage to property. Most victims were Muslims. The report says that the riots were planned in retaliation for the anti-CAA protests, which were held in Shaheen Bagh and other places in Delhi. The report is an indictment of Delhi Police and other law enforcement authorities who not only failed to prevent or stop the spread of the riots but were actually complicit in them.

There has been criticism of the handling of the riots by Delhi Police and the report finds it true. Though some BJP leaders had made provocative speeches which amounted to incitement to violence, Delhi Police did not take any action and said that there was no evidence indicating any role played by any politician in the riots. The violence was organised and systematic, and Muslim individuals and their houses, businesses and mosques were selectively attacked. The police was not only inactive but even facilitated the attacks in some places. The investigations which were later held were partisan and, in some cases, the “victims themselves were arrested, especially when they filed or attempted to file complaints against named individuals”. Shoddy and inadequate charge-sheets were filed, and the report quotes an internal order of the police directing senior officers to “suitably” guide investigating officers in light of “resentment among the Hindu community” over the arrest of “some Hindu youth”.

The report is based on testimonies from victims and others, information collected by various means and inquiries made by the Commission. It has noted that the payment of compensation to the victims has been delayed and even the verification of damage and losses has not been done properly. It has also criticised the Delhi administration for its failure to rehabilitate the victims. It has recommended the constitution of another panel to address issues like the non-registration of FIRs, non-recording or wrong recording of victims’ statements and filing of incomplete charge-sheets that “have left out many facts” and to ensure expeditious and suitable compensation to victims. It shows not only a failure of justice but its subversion by those whose responsibility it is to ensure that it is done. There is need for corrective action.