Apply the rule of law to Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s interview, given to the editors of two Sangh Parivar journals, the Panchajanya and the Organiser, has sent out dangerous signals and will exacerbate the present divisive atmosphere in the country. His comments on “Hindu society” are extremely aggressive and are not in line with the ideas of society and citizens envisioned by the Constitution. He posits Hindus and Muslims as communities in conflict with each other. The ideas that Bhagwat has put forward are derived from the RSS handbook of a majoritarian Hindu society. The Constitution does not recognise any such division and antagonism. It recognises only citizens with equal rights and who are governed by the rule of law. The country’s democratic system also does not accept such a reading of society.

Bhagwat wants Muslims to “abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy” to live in peace with Hindus. This is an imagined grouse against a community, imputed to it arbitrarily for a purpose – to rouse hatred towards them. Individuals may have feelings of inferiority or superiority derived from personal experience or their understanding of the world. But to attribute a wrong sense of superiority to an entire community is to find an excuse to beat it. No-one can lay down any conditions for Muslims to live as citizens, and they don’t need anybody’s permission, either. The idea of a “war for over 1,000 years” is also a construct and an artifice to feed Hindus with a sense of insecurity and victimhood that the Sangh Parivar has always tried to create and promote. His statement that it is “but natural for those at war to be aggressive”, and the talk of the “enemy within” are prescriptions for aggression and even the use of force against the minority community. They normalise and legitimise violence and demonisation, othering and exclusion and suppression of, and discrimination against, the minorities. If it is accepted that there is a war, everything is fair in it, and so all atrocities including killing, lynching, the use of rape as a weapon during riots, the disruption of prayers and the denial of justice become right, whether Bhagwat meant it or not. This is a terrible call, and it amounts to instigation and incitement to violence.

There are explanations and justifications being offered for Bhagwat’s words, claiming that he had mentioned Hindus and communists also, that he meant the war against foreign influences and the colonial legacy and that it was a nationalistic statement. But there is no doubt that it was targeted at Muslims and that it was a dog whistle of a politics of hatred and conflict and an assertion of muscular majoritarianism. It goes against and undermines our Constitution and our democracy. The rule of law must be applied to Bhagwat.