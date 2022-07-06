Arrests show deep corruption malaise

The arrest of two senior officials — an IAS officer and an IPS officer — on a single day on charges of graft, thanks to a push from the High Court, shows how deep the malaise of corruption runs in Karnataka and how big a push the anti-corruption system needs to act against it. The arrest by the CID of ADGP Amrit Paul, who headed the recruitment wing of the police, comes in the wake of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, in which the examination was fixed to favour certain candidates who allegedly paid bribes of up to Rs 80 lakh. Though Home Minister Araga Jnanendra initially denied any irregularities, the government was forced to order a probe when evidence of wrongdoing mounted. The question is, does the buck stops at Paul or does it go higher, considering that about Rs 100 crore is said to have changed hands. The Opposition has alleged that the relatives of a senior politician are involved, but it is doubtful that the arm of law will reach them. A tweet by former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao expressed the apprehension: “Amrit Paul can reveal everything to save himself, or his masters will save him.”

In another case, former Bengaluru (Urban) Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, IAS, was arrested after the High Court chided the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for ‘protecting’ him in a bribery case. An assistant tahsildar and a contract worker, who were earlier caught redhanded while accepting a bribe, had confessed that they were collecting the amount on behalf of the DC for a favourable order in a land dispute. This is not the first time that the DC’s office, which is known as the hub of corruption, is in the news. Another former DC, B M Vijaya Shankar, who was arrested in the IMA fraud case, died by suicide, while his predecessor M K Aiyappa was held for allegedly forging land records.

It is this state of affairs that prompted Justice H B Sandesh’s caustic remarks in court: “The whole state is mired in corruption. If Vitamin M (money) is there, you (ACB) will protect anyone.” Politicians have no will or inclination to check corruption as they are its biggest beneficiaries, and neither will the ACB so long as it is under their control. It falls on the judiciary to act, as it did in these two cases. But the courts can only deal with individual cases and cannot put an end to the corrupt system. It is a moot question whether the cases in which the arrests have been made will be taken to their logical end.