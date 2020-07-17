Ashok Lavasa’s departure will weaken Election Commission

The proposed moving of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa to multilateral lender Asian Development Bank (ADB) as a vice-president has come as a surprise because members of the Election Commission (EC) have rarely relinquished their positions in the past. In the history of the Commission, only once has a member quit to take up another office. It is a constitutional body with high status and power and is among the top unelected offices in the country. Lavasa’s departure is all the more surprising because he is in line to become the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in April 2021 when the incumbent Sunil Arora completes his term, if the government follows the convention of appointing the senior-most commissioner to the top post. While the ADB has made the announcement about his appointment, Lavasa has not yet confirmed it and it is not known when he would take up the position.

The significance of Lavasa’s departure may lie in the impact of his likely absence on the working of the Commission. He is known for having opposed the clean chits given by the Election Commission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the campaign for last year's Lok Sabha elections. He was widely admired for taking the right position when the Commission seemed to be lenient to Modi and Shah in the matter. He also abstained from the EC’s meetings when his dissent was not recorded. Members of his family, including his wife, son and sister were later investigated by government agencies over matters related to violation of tax laws. This was considered to be a vindictive response from the government, and Lavasa himself seemed to hint at this when he wrote in an article that “it is naïve to expect those that have been opposed by the honest to meekly accept the ascendance of the meek’’ and that “they strike back’’.

Senior-level appointments in the ADB are made with the concurrence of the governments of member countries and at their request. If the government did not propose Lavasa’s name, it must have at least concurred with the proposal. It will now be free to appoint a person of its choice to the position vacated by him. It is unfortunate that the Commission is set to lose a member who is independent and committed to its constitutional mandate. As Chief Election Commissioner, Lavasa would have had the responsibility to conduct some important elections like those to be held in West Bengal and UP. His departure from the EC is not good news when many constitutional institutions and other important offices are under pressure to toe the government’s line.