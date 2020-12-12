BBMP Bill: A thoughtless drill

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill, 2020, passed by the Karnataka Assembly, is half-baked and has missed a golden opportunity to address the woes of the crumbling capital city. While there has been a long demand for an exclusive legislation to govern Bengaluru, the new Bill covers only BBMP, defeating its very purpose. What the city needs is an umbrella law bringing within its ambit various civic agencies like Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bengaluru Development Authority, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Namma Metro, among others, as the total lack of cohesion among these organisations is the biggest stumbling block in the city’s planned growth. The silver lining, however, is that the BBMP will have some administrative stability as it will have only two mayors during the five-year period, with a tenure of 30 months each, as against the present system of electing a new head every year. Another positive feature is the decentralisation of developmental works which will now be under the control of 15 local zones.

Perhaps, the biggest pitfall of the Bill is to expand the city limits by a radius of 1 km, thereby subsuming several villages on the outskirts and increasing the number of wards from the present 198 to 243. This move is totally illogical as BBMP is still unable to provide basic facilities like water supply, underground drains and roads in the 110 villages that were merged with the city 13 years ago. At best, this will come as a boon to real estate sharks as land rates increase with urbanisation. The expansion of the city’s borders also goes against the grain of the recently notified rules permitting increase in floor area ratio (FAR) to enable vertical growth of the city. The government had committed itself to the vertical growth of Bengaluru, an idea first mooted over two decades ago, to manage people’s mobility through certain fixed corridors and reduce the overall vehicle footprint, encourage use of public transport and lessen the pressure on civic agencies to provide amenities in far-flung areas by drawing power and water lines from the city.

The BBMP, which is already struggling to fulfil its basic responsibilities, will now become even more unmanageable and is certain to collapse under its own weight with the inclusion of new areas. In the absence of an all-encompassing legislation to administer the city, it would have been better to split BBMP into smaller corporations on the lines of Mumbai. The Bill also does not address the issue of autonomy, as MLAs will continue to have a stranglehold over the corporation. The new Bill is a thoughtless exercise that threatens to do more harm than good to the city.