BBMP Polls: No further delay must be allowed

The Karnataka government has made yet another bid to postpone the already much-delayed elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by filing an interlocutory application before the High Court seeking three months’ time to comply with its earlier directions. In September, a single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar had set aside the ward-wise reservation notification issued by the government as it did not comply with the triple test enumerated by the Supreme Court. The court set a deadline of December 31 to hold the elections and had directed that a fresh notification be issued for it by November 30 after setting right the anomalies as “no rigorous exercise was conducted into the patterns of backwardness that acted as a barrier to political participation which are quite different from the patterns of disadvantages in the matter of access to education and employment.” The court also found that the reservation of seats for women was highly flawed. A majority of the seats chosen to be reserved for women fell within the Assembly constituencies held by Opposition MLAs. “The reservation of a majority of the wards for women in particular constituencies will deprive the women of other constituencies having larger populations of women from participating in political issues and the same is arbitrary and discriminatory. To give representation proportionally to the women in all the constituencies, it would be appropriate that the reservation of wards for women is spread out proportionally,” the court held.

In similar cases pertaining to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the apex court had held that states cannot reel out grounds like ongoing delimitation or formation of new wards to delay elections where it was due. Stating that constitutional provisions were inviolable, the court held that states were bound to hold elections on schedule, if required on the basis of the reservation matrix as it existed at the time the term of the local body expired.

Bengaluru has been without an elected body since September 2020, and the state government has been postponing elections on one specious ground or another. Now, both the ruling BJP and the Opposition appear to not want the BBMP elections to be held anytime soon as they fear that its outcome would have a bearing on the Assembly polls that are due in about six months. MLAs, and especially ministers, now have a free run of the city and may be apprehensive that that would end once BBMP elections are held and corporators get to have a say in their wards. The High Court will have already seen through these political shenanigans. It must not allow BBMP elections to be postponed any further.