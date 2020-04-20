Better cohesion, need of the hour

Karnataka’s handling of COVID-19 situation has largely been satisfactorily, but the gains could have been much bigger had there been better cohesion and unity of thought at the higher echelons of the government. The inconsistencies are so glaring that the government has lost all credibility in the eyes of the people, which could have serious repercussions in testing times such as these. The latest is the relaxation of lockdown guidelines announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, permitting IT/BT companies to function with 33% staff and allowing two-wheelers to ply on roads without passes. Within hours, the chief minister was forced to rescind the order following public outcry and protests by health experts that this could worsen the situation. Yediyurappa’s intention might have been good, as at some point, the economy has to be kickstarted and a lockdown cannot be a permanent solution, but he should have waited till the scheduled cabinet meeting on Monday and taken a considered decision in consultation with his colleagues.

At a time when the government should act in unison, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister D Sudhakar squabbled over who should handle the COVID-19 portfolio, until the chief minister brokered an uneasy truce between them. The fact that Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who has nothing to do with the health department, is now entrusted with briefing the media on the COVID-19 situation, speaks volumes of the divide within the government. The flip-flop decisions of the government have left the public completely flummoxed with many wondering if Karnataka suffers from a leadership crisis. Some time ago, DGP Praveen Sood announced that grocery stores would remain open 24X7 but his order was followed more in the breach across the state. Though lockdown guidelines and a High Court order permit use of private vehicles for specific purposes like purchasing essentials, the police have launched a crackdown by seizing cars and bikes of even people venturing out for a genuine cause. In a single day, three different decisions were taken on whether or not to hold PUC exams during the lockdown. Clearly, the left hand is not aware of what the right is doing.

Yediyurappa should take a leaf out of Kerala which has adopted a 360-degree approach to manage the crisis in a systematic manner. While Karnataka continues to take whimsical decisions, the neighbouring state has released a detailed road map on the lockout exit strategy and has started implementing the same. There is an urgent need to end this adhocism, but first Team Yediyurappa should learn to talk in one voice.