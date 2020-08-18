Bhushan verdict will have a chilling effect

The conviction by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of senior advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan of criminal contempt of court is unfortunate and disappointing. He has been held guilty of contempt for posting two tweets — one in which he said that the Supreme Court, especially the past four Chief Justices of India, had aided in the “destruction” of democracy in the country, and another in which he made a remark about the Chief Justice in the context of the court remaining locked down. The bench held that such “scurrilous/ malicious attack … which tends to create disaffection and disrespect for the authority of this court cannot be ignored”. It also said that “if such attack is not dealt with requisite degree of firmness, it may affect the national honour and prestige in the comity of nations.” This is a strong indictment, but the rationale behind it does not seem convincing and the finding does not appear to be sound.

The citizens look up to the Supreme Court as the highest seat of justice and the protector of fundamental rights. It has given the impression that in Bhushan’s case, it has not followed the standards of justice it has always followed. The court has through various orders and judgements in the past expanded the scope of fundamental rights. A key right of citizens is freedom of expression, which manifests in dissent and criticism. The harsh treatment of Prashant Bhushan’s comments does not belong to the high tradition the court has always set for itself in upholding that right. Dismissing Bhushan’s remarks as an expression of the right to free speech would only have enhanced the prestige and authority of the court. It also did not take into consideration the fact that Bhushan himself, as a senior lawyer who advocated public causes and acted as amicus curiae, has helped the court in the administration of justice. The judgement has disquieting implications. It may make any criticism of the judiciary or of the judges liable for criminal contempt. The court has, unfortunately, taken a very literal and narrow view of the contempt provisions in the law. It also showed great urgency in taking up the case and deciding it when the court was not fully functional because of the Covid-19 situation and when many important cases were waiting to be heard.

Courts have taken a liberal view of contempt in mature democracies, and the UK has even dropped it from the statute book as a criminal offence. A more liberal interpretation of the contempt provision is called for and it can lead to better dispensation of justice in this case. Hopefully, the court will do that.