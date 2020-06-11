Blatantly partisan police conduct

There are major inconsistencies in the manner in which the police conduct investigations and file cases relating to criminal offences and the way norms for grant of bail are implemented in the country. These variations are seen across regions and are more pronounced in cases which have a political dimension. Politics and the conduct of the police have always had a bearing on each other, but unfortunately, the relationship is increasingly threatening the rights of citizens and the system to protect them. Humanitarian considerations are also disregarded in the process. The nationwide lockdown imposed to fight COVID-19 has been used to take action against people who have opposed the government's policies and actions and to ensure that such people find it difficult to escape the clutches of arbitrarily interpreted and enforced laws. Members of the minority community have overwhelmingly suffered the brunt of such actions, but all political opponents have been targets.

In Delhi, three women activists, including a pregnant Jamia Milia student Safoora Zargar, who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were arrested and charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have not got bail, and Safoora’s request was not considered even on compassionate grounds. A Patiala House court rejected evidence produced in support of her innocence and even said that she “could not blame the wind if she chose to play with embers.’’ There are many others who were picked up and booked under various serious charges but have been denied the legitimate right to bail. Sedition charges have been levelled against protesters in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on the framing of such charges. Those who have championed peasants’ rights and other peoples’ causes have also been charged under the UAPA on flimsy grounds.

On the other hand, those who are on the side of the government and the ruling party have been treated with kid gloves, howsoever serious their offences are. One person, Kapil Baisala, who fired rounds at the Shaheen Bagh protest venue, was granted bail. The charge-sheet filed in connection with the Delhi riots has not mentioned the incendiary speeches made by BJP leaders, including ministers, which could have triggered the riots. A judge who asked why there were no FIRs against these leaders was transferred overnight by the law ministry. Going by the FIRs and the arrests, the riots were planned and executed by anti-CAA protesters, and the ruling party’s leaders and their mobs had no role. The ends of justice are defeated by such partisan conduct of those whose duty it is to uphold it and enforce the rule of law. It will have dangerous consequences for citizens and the country.