Brace for a global economic slowdown

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again raised red flags about the prospects of the world economy this year and in the near future, belying hopes of a major recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has cut its forecast for global growth this year to 3.2 per cent, bringing it down from its earlier expectation of 3.6 per cent. After the 2020 crash caused by the pandemic there was a recovery of growth to 6.1 per cent in 2021.

But the IMF expects a steep decline to 3.2 per cent in the current year. The situation is also expected to worsen next year. Accordingly, the IMF has revised its growth projection for 2023 to 2.9 per cent from the 3.6 per cent it had forecast in April. It has presented a gloomy and uncertain outlook, noting that many risks it had flagged in its April outlook are becoming real.

All the major economies, especially those of developed countries, have been hit badly and are set to see more pain. Global output contracted in the second quarter, particularly because of the decline in China and Russia. The US and European economies are fighting high inflation.

The Ukraine war has impacted all economies and the disruptions will continue even after the war ends. The impact of the recent Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdowns in China was more severe than expected. The IMF has lowered its growth forecast for China by 1.1 per cent. All major central banks have tightened their monetary policies to fight inflation. Inflation is at record levels in the US and employment is falling. The US economy is set to contract again this quarter.

There are also chances of the global growth rate falling further to 2.6 per cent and 2.0 per cent in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The IMF calls for, among other measures, targeted fiscal support to protect the most vulnerable sections, policies to deal with the impact of energy and food prices, better defences against the pandemic, and more steps to mitigate climate change.

India has fared relatively better with a growth rate of 7.4 per cent. But the IMF has lowered the growth expectation and pegged the rate for 2023 at 6.1 per cent. The projection for this year is in line with the RBI’s assessment of 7.2 per cent. The RBI has said that India is better placed to weather the global headwinds. Commodity prices have softened, and merchandise exports have shown consistent improvement. But the course of inflation and the behaviour of the monsoon will be important factors in the coming weeks. There are other uncertainties, and as the RBI has said, there are “newer challenges every day”. So, a quick return to the high growth path is unlikely.