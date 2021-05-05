Can’t tackle Covid with adhocism

In a country that has an enviable track record of inoculating millions of its citizens over the past several decades, the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19 has landed in a complete mess due to Centre’s lack of foresightedness, whimsical decisions and absence of a transparent policy. The Modi government which procured the vaccines for the initial three phases has now abdicated its national responsibility and shifted the burden to state governments at a time when a critical mass of the population, the 18 to 44 age group, is to be inoculated. After erring by exporting vaccines without considering local demand and failing to grant permission to foreign candidates on time, the Centre went ahead and opened the drive for the 18-plus bracket from May 1, without first ramping up production knowing fully well that it did not have adequate doses in stock. Lakhs of people who had enthusiastically registered on Cowin portal despite several glitches are now disappointed with no firm date of when vaccinations will begin.

The Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu notice of the issue, has described the differential pricing where the same vaccine is sold to the Centre at Rs 150 and to states at Rs 300-400, as “very, very disturbing”, as it would lead to a cumulative cost escalation of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore. Strangely, private players have been given a free hand in deciding the rates without even consulting the states which will ultimately pay for them, though Rules 19 and 20 of the Drugs Price Control Order require the Centre to determine the price of drugs. The court also asked the Centre why it had not involved the 10 public sector units (PSUs) which had the capability to manufacture these vaccines under license from the patent holders, as this was permitted under Section 92 of the Indian Patents Act and the Doha Declaration of TRIPS (Agreement on Trade Related Property Rights). The current policy which was discriminatory also might not stand scrutiny under Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution, the court held.

Unless the government acts fast, a situation may arise where there may be no vaccines left for the second dose of the 45-plus age group, leave alone those between 18 and 44 years. While the Centre should put an end to differential pricing and be the sole procuring agent, it should also come out with a clear mandate of production schedules and rollout dates to end the confusion. As the Madras High Court rightly pointed out, “There cannot be adhocism while dealing with a pandemic."