Capture of RBI is complete

Reserve Bank deputy governor Viral Acharya’s resignation, six months ahead of the end of his term, does not come as a surprise as he had made it clear that he was not comfortable in a milieu where the central bank’s independence and autonomy are under threat. His departure was on the cards ever since Urjit Patel resigned as the RBI governor last year after a long confrontation with the government over many issues related to the bank’s autonomy. Acharya had supported Patel on these issues, and it was a speech by him in October last year that starkly brought out the differences with the government. They raised important matters like who controls the RBI’s reserves, relaxation of norms for weak state-owned banks, liquidity for non-banking finance companies and concessions on capital adequacy. Acharya had gravely warned that “governments that do not respect central bank independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution’’ and had cautioned against the move to control the RBI from outside.

But the resistance and the warnings went in vain and the government succeeded in controlling the bank from inside by appointing a governor who would toe its line. That may have made Acharya an outsider and the positions he took in the bank since then showed that on important issues, he differed from the stance of the new governor, Shaktikanta Das. In the monetary policy meetings of February and April, Acharya wanted a pause but Das was for a rate cut. In the meeting this month, Acharya voted for a rate cut but had some reservations about it. The persistent differences with the dominant view in the central bank may have made his continuance there difficult.

The depletion of the RBI’s autonomy and the undermining of its authority do not augur well for the economy and, in a larger sense, for institutional independence and support for governance in a democratic system. Acharya’s resignation again shows that independent-minded economists find it difficult to work under a government which wants to concentrate powers in itself. He is the third economist, after Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, to leave the RBI since 2016, two of them prematurely. He is also among the high-profile experts to quit their offices, after Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya and chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian. In his October speech, Acharya had also said that “when the governance of the central bank is undermined, it is unlikely to attract or be able to retain the brightest minds that thrive on the ability to debate freely.’’ The observation has come true with his own resignation.