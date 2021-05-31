Case for more consultations

The current face-off between the government and social media companies involve multiple issues like the limits of regulation of social media, including the government’s right to identify and punish offences, and the individual’s right to privacy. But these are not straight and simple issues because the regulatory powers can be misused and privacy concerns can be exaggerated. There is a contradictory dimension also to the privacy issue because social media platforms, which claim that they are committed to protect the privacy of their customers, share customers’ data with others or propose to do so. Some of these issues are involved in the case filed by WhatsApp, the messaging application used by 50 crore Indians, in the Delhi High Court against the government over the new IT rules that mandate, among other things, that digital media companies must disclose the identity of the ‘first originator of information’ when the government seeks it.

WhatsApp contends that in order to comply with the new rules, it would have to break the end-to-end encryption that ensures user privacy, undermining people’s right to privacy. But the new user policy of WhatsApp allows it to share an individual’s information — generated when a user interacts with a business account on WhatsApp — with its parent company, Facebook, and other group firms which may use it for financial benefit. In other regions, such as Europe, users can refuse to allow WhatsApp to share their data, but in India, users do not have this option. This is because the European Union (EU) has a strong data protection law. India is yet to legislate such a law, though it is being formulated for over two years. This legal vacuum has enabled WhatsApp to discriminate against Indian users.

The wider issue of the government demanding compliance with the new IT rules from intermediaries is also not simple. The more stringent rules had to be complied with by ‘'significant media intermediaries” before May 25. The demands included, apart from the government’s right to seek the origin of messages, appointment of compliance officers and other executives who will co-ordinate with law enforcement agencies. The IT rules themselves are problematic because they are not fully supported by legislation and the government’s grounds for stringent actions under them may not always be genuine. Its powers are liable to be misused. But non-compliance can lead to difficult situations that involve matters like the right to privacy and freedom of expression, national sovereignty, investment environment etc, none of which can be seen in isolation. While a judicial decision is awaited, there may be a case for more consultations, as some intermediaries have sought. There is a demand from other stakeholders also for extension of the compliance period.