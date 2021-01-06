Central Vista: Incomplete info

The Supreme Court’s clearance of the government’s ambitious Central Vista project does not give it legitimacy, but only a legal fig leaf which hardly hides its many defects and deficiencies. The legality of the plan to revamp the Central Vista and build a new parliament building was the least of the negatives that made it controversial from the beginning. The court’s majority judgement on the petitions challenging the notification on the change of land use for the project did not go beyond its narrow legality. The minority judgement of Justice Sanjiv Khanna did not also agree with the majority view of Justice A M Khanvilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari on the issues of change of land use and environmental clearances. Policy issues are in the government’s domain and the courts do not have much locus standi in judging them. At the same time, the court said the ‘’political issues regarding development policies should be discussed in parliament’’. This has not been done in the case of the Central Vista project.

The reservations over the project and the opposition to it, as it has been conceived and is being implemented now, was not about the government's right to take a decision on it. It was about the lack of consultations with the public about the plan and the way the government decided to undertake it and go ahead with it. Issues of propriety and timing are also involved. Even if the permissions required for the project relating to land use, heritage and environment may technically be there, the fact is that they were rushed through, and it was like the government itself taking the approvals from the government on these matters. The opposition and the public should have been actively involved in planning for the project because it is about parliament which is important for everyone. Justice Khanna said that public consultation should not be a formality and noted that the petitions highlighted the "lack of information and details’’.

The need for complete and relevant information was underlined by the majority judgement also. Justice Khanvilkar said that "the challenge (to the project) was premised on high principles of democracy and not limited to mere infringement of statutory provisions”. The question why Rs 20,000 crore should be spent on a project when the country is in the midst of the Covid crisis and the economy is badly stressed is also relevant. These and other valid questions about the project have not been answered by the Supreme Court's clearance. The government’s arbitrariness, heavy-handedness and hurry over the project was clear from the beginning. It is also clear from the fact that the Prime Minister laid the foundation for the project even before the court cleared it.