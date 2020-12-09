Centre must spend to help states

The latest data on the Centre’s gross tax collections in October and the figures for GST collections for both October and November have shown a departure from a series of negative markers of the economy. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts, the gross tax collections at the end of October amounted to Rs 8.75 lakh crore, with that month breaking the negative trend of the previous six months. The improvement was broad-based too, with both indirect taxes and personal income taxes showing a higher turnover. It was much less than the collections for the same period last year but there was a positive turn, with the October revenue showing a 17% increase. However, while excise and customs taxes and personal taxes showed a healthy uptick, corporate tax collections continued to decline. The income from disinvestment was disappointing, and non-tax revenue collections were also much less than expected.

The most significant signal of change is the improvement of GST revenue which topped the Rs 1 lakh mark for the second month in a row in November. The partial unlocking of the economy in September was reflected in the GST revenues of October and the transactions in October were reflected in November. The revenues were lower in November, showing that the festival demand may have declined after giving a temporary push to economic activity. Other indicators also agree with this. Auto sales and the manufacturing index had peaked in October. Some continuing demand may have lingered in November and might also be there in December owing to Christmas and New Year, but there are worries that the trend might again turn negative. There are already some indications of this.

These signs have emanated from many sectors and areas of the economy. November e-way bills have fallen and that indicates that GST revenues may not sustain. The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing has fallen to a three-month low. Power and automotive demand has also declined. The inference is that the recent recovery was not robust and may not happen again immediately without a conscious push for it. The biggest cause of uncertainty is the behaviour of the epidemic in the coming weeks. Infections have shown an upward trend in some states and there is again a threat to economic activity in important industrial and business centres. The key to revival in the present scenario is government spending. Though there was an increase in the Central government spending in October, the level of spending for the past seven months is the same as last year. Since all the state governments are badly stressed, it is only the Central government which can spend its way out of the present situation.