Centre, states fail to handle Covid surge

While the second wave of the Covid pandemic is spreading in the country, the multiple challenges in dealing with the crisis at the Central and state levels are growing and becoming more complex. Many states have gone in for severe restrictions on the conduct and movements of people, and are planning to make them more stringent. The pandemic is moving into more areas and regions, exposing the vulnerability of larger populations. The situation in the country with respect to the availability of vaccines, medical oxygen and hospital beds and other critical health services has steadily deteriorated. The Supreme Court had found it a fit case for suo motu attention and made some directions and observations which are not complementary to the government. High courts have also paid attention to the situation.

In spite of all denials from the government, the shortage of vaccines continues to be serious across the country. Barely 2% of the population has been inoculated after the rollout of the vaccines in January. Several states have expressed their inability to start vaccinating citizens in the age group of 18-45 years because of lack of stocks. Production continues to be low, forcing the Supreme Court to ask why the government is unwilling to invoke the provision for compulsory licensing in the Patents Act to enable several manufacturers to produce the vaccines. There are also questions about the poorer sections’ access to vaccines and healthcare, the pricing of vaccines, the government’s refusal to offer vaccines free and the differential pricing scheme which burdens the states.

Much more serious is the problem of lack of medical oxygen which has led to the death of many patients. It is a tragic situation where people choke to death in front of doctors and caregivers. There are several issues that need to be addressed, like inadequate production, hitches in transport, insufficient co-ordination between various agencies and even charges of negligence and obstruction. The fact remains that production facilities were not improved in the last few months and there is a blame game between the Central government and the states. Last week, the Delhi High Court had to set a deadline to the Centre for supplying to Delhi its full share of oxygen, and had threatened to evoke contempt powers for compliance. The Supreme Court later published some guidelines on oxygen supply. The matter should not even have gone to the courts. Hospital beds and other facilities are grossly inadequate and the position is set to worsen. In a macabre situation, dead bodies have to await their turn in crematoriums. The NDA government, led by Narendra Modi, was not only unable to prepare for the second wave but is now proving to be unable to handle it.