Centre thrives on cess, states are in a mess

Former minister and MLA Krishna Byre Gowda’s speech on the Karnataka budget in the Assembly has drawn attention to the “injustice” done to the state in the devolution of funds from the Centre. Byre Gowda, who raised concern over the increased borrowing, said that the state is being driven into a “classic debt trap”, not on account of revenues dwindling due to the pandemic but because the Centre had deprived Karnataka of its rightful share of revenue. The Centre’s move to collect much revenue in the form of cess rather than taxes has been a source of consternation among the states, particularly the southern states. Only tax revenue is devolved to the states, the Centre keeps all the cess money. Quoting figures from studies, the MLA denounced the fact that while the Centre collected Rs 35,000-Rs 45,000 crores from Karnataka through levies on petrol and diesel, not even Rs 100 crore came back to the state because 92-95% of the levies on fuel is in the form of cess. Cesses used to account for 10% of the Centre’s revenue earlier. Under the Modi government, it has risen to 24%. This alone has deprived states of an additional revenue of Rs 2.09 lakh crore because while the devolution to the states is stipulated at 41% of gross tax revenues, PRS Legislative’s ‘State of State Finances – 2021-22’ shows that they get effectively only 29%.

Tamil Nadu’s DMK government has perhaps been the most vociferous in demanding that the devolution of funds should be driven by equity, efficiency and transparency. Unfortunately, the 15th Finance Commission, which should have taken a stand on the tendency to raise revenue through surcharges and cesses, chose to be silent on the matter. Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose to ride an electric scooter to office to highlight the issue. While under the federal system there is a need to strike a balance between inclusiveness for backward states and incentives for well-performing states, in reality, there is a constant complaint from the latter that they are deprived of their rightful share.

It is thus important for the Centre to merge surcharges and cesses with taxes to ensure fairness in the devolution of funds so that states which are already suffering due to the delay in the clearance of the GST backlog, are not put to even more hardship. As it is, many Chief Ministers are up in arms and any further denial of states’ legitimate share in the devolution of funds could severely dent Centre-state relations. It is high time the anomalies in devolution were set right.