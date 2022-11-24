Chilume: A shadow on election integrity

The case of voter data theft in parts of Bengaluru by NGO Chilume Educational, Cultural and Rural Development Institute is getting murkier by the day. Only a thorough, independent and impartial probe will reveal how deep the scandal runs and whether BBMP officers were hand-in-glove with political parties which are bound to benefit from such data. On paper, Chilume was tasked by BBMP with creating voter awareness and linking Aadhaar numbers with Voter ID cards. Chilume exceeded its brief and sought electorally-sensitive information on caste, age, gender, employment, education and identity documents. Voters’ views were also sought on the performance of their MLAs. It may have sought to influence voters in particular directions. It is alleged that Chilume even mapped vacant properties in the areas it surveyed, data from which can be used for obvious electoral malpractices. BBMP has filed a police complaint against the NGO for breach of trust, cheating and forgery. But the fact that BBMP officials provided the NGO’s volunteers with identity cards to pose as ‘Block Level Officers’ while conducting the surveys shows insider involvement and political motivation behind the whole exercise. K Chandrashekar, the Electoral Registration Officer who was responsible for issuing the cards, has said that he was merely following orders from superiors. How far up the hierarchy does this go? Who all knew about or were behind Chilume’s activities? The Congress party has alleged that the names of thousands of voters who were not likely to vote for the ruling BJP were either deleted from the rolls or shifted to other constituencies. This must be probed.

While Election Commission guidelines permit appointment of NGOs for the purpose of voter education, such organisations should not in any way be connected to political parties nor should they misuse any data. Chilume is in violation on both counts. At least one BJP leader, former MLA Nandeesha Reddy, has admitted that he paid Chilume Rs 18 lakh to conduct a ‘voter survey’ in his constituency, KR Puram, in 2018. The BJP has alleged that the previous Congress government, too, had engaged Chilume. The NGO is said to have uploaded the data it collected on a digital app owned by its sister concern which offers voter data and insights to politicians and parties. It is curious that Chilume had committed to undertake the assignment free of cost. Who paid for its expenses?

Police have arrested some of the accused and the BBMP has suspended some officers, but the State Election Commission has now said that only it can probe into the matter. But wasn’t it already aware of this exercise? It must redeem itself by bringing the culprits to book. The very integrity of the election process, just months away now, is at stake.